Lindsey Burrow, Ken Loach and Amber Doig-Thorne - Here's a look at some of the highlights from the Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

We spoke to Lindsey Burrow, the wife of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow about becoming a public face for the motor neurone disease community.

We also heard from Gayle Audley, a woman from York who is taking part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy obstacle course in the city later this year. She had not experienced symptoms when a routine mammogram detected a tumour in her left breast.

Meanwhile, York actor Amber Doig-Thorne spoke to us about having her face beamed to cinema-screen audiences around the world after going from studying theoretical physics to starring alongside Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet in a horror movie.

Lindsey Burrow, wife of Rob Burrow, has become a public face for the Motor Neurone Disease community. 06-09-2021
Lindsey Burrow, wife of Rob Burrow, has become a public face for the Motor Neurone Disease community. 06-09-2021

Yorkshire magistrates told us about what it's like to serve on the bench in the region, with applications open for more people to take on the volunteer role.

We also head from Yorkshire cartographer Chris Goddard, who has released his first guidebook in a series of four covering the new England Coast Path.

And we caught up with I, Daniel Blake’s director Ken Loach and star Dave Johns ahead of an event involving the pair at Leeds Playhouse.

In arts and culture, we spoke to police officer turned author Blessin Adams, who explores true crime stories of the Early Modern period in her debut book and looked at how Northern Broadsides are returning to touring their Covid-interrupted production of J M Barrie play Quality Street.

