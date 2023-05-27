Listed city centre statue has undergone striking refurbishment as part of multi-million pound regeneration project

And the work has led to one group to call for another statue of a prominent Bradfordian to return to the city centre.

The bronze statue of Richard Oastler was first unveiled in 1869, and for years has been the centrepiece of Oastler Square in the Top of Town area.

The square has recently been part of a National Lottery funded regeneration project to turn the square into a “pocket park” – again with the statue as its centrepiece.

A LISTED city centre statue has undergone a striking refurbishment as part of a multi-million pound regeneration project.

With the scheme nearing completion, the Grade II listed statue has this month undergone a specialist cleaning and refurbishment, removing years of dirt and oxidisation and leaving the statue looking much more like the one that attracted 100,000 people to its unveiling over 150 years ago.

It is hoped that the works will turn Oastler Square, until recently notorious for anti-social behaviour, into a much more pleasant part of the centre.

The Top of Town project has also seen pavements widened and trees planted on North Parade.

Richard Oastler was a campaigner who fought for reform to working conditions in the nation’s factories, referring to the employment of children as “Yorkshire slavery.”

The statue was commissioned after his death and unveiled in Forster Square in 1869. Places of business in Bradford were shut for the unveiling, and it was estimated that 100,000 people attended the unveiling or the procession leading to it.

It was moved to Rawson Square in 1929 the statue and again to the new Oastler Square in 1968.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Place said, “We know this project has taken some time to deliver and would like to thank local businesses for patience.

“The improvements look fantastic and it’s great to see the statue of Richard Oastler restored in all its glory.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to regenerating the Top of Town area and wider city centre.

“It also provides a blueprint for similar work across the district. With Darley Street Market to follow, and our plans for City Village, these works show our ambition for this historic part of the city centre area.”

With the work to the statue now complete, Bradford Civic Society hopes another statue – the Titus Salt statue in Lister Park, could be moved to its original location in the city centre.

Work on several Transforming Cities Fund schemes will begin this Summer, including the pedestrianisation of Hall Ings to create a new urban park.