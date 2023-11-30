A popular takeaway in the East Yorkshire town of South Cave will have to shut after a planning inspector dismissed appeals.

The Little Italy takeaway in South Cave

Little Italy, which serves pizzas, kebabs, burgers and fries, has been told it must close by January 31 after appeals against an enforcement notice failed.

It opened in June 2019 and then operated through the coronavirus pandemic under a relaxed planning enforcement regime introduced by the Government to help businesses.

It has had “a great deal of support” from the public, including the parish council, planning inspector Laura Renaudon acknowledged.

Ms Renaudon said the takeaway had “evidently provided a valuable local service to the community particularly during Covid-19”.

Around 100 locals also signed a petition.

She said the noise and disturbance from the takeaway didn’t warrant dismissing the appeal as it was on a busy road and in a commercial parade of shops on the Market Place.

However insufficient information had been provided about a proposed extraction pipe which the business would install.

She said: “I do not have sufficient information about the noise it would produce, or the extent to which it would reduce the cooking smells experienced by the neighbours.

"Therefore, on the basis of present information, I cannot find that the takeaway use is consistent with the development plan for the area, or that its benefit should outweigh the impacts on the neighbours.”

A planning application to make the conversion to a takeaway official was refused by councillors in November 2022.