Live at The Piece Hall: Rag ’n’ Bone Man wows fans in Halifax as record-breaking summer series of gigs continues

Triple BRIT Award winner Rag ’n’ Bone Man brought his blues/hip-hop sounds and era-defining voice to wow fans with another sell-out night of live music at The Piece Hall on Friday.

Following a chilled acoustic set from support act Jensen McRea, the Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker brought goosebumps to fans at the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open air courtyard – with a set featuring hits including opener Wolves, Time Will Only Tell, Skin, Anywhere Away From Here, and a high-energy finale of Giant.

Rag ’n’ Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and a live vocal.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s "British Breakthrough Act” and receiving the BRIT’s “Critics’ Choice Award” in the same year, Graham cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum number one debut album Human.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues with The Jacksons tonight (Saturday), Ministry Of Sound Classical on Friday (June 30), Embrace and Starsailor next Saturday, July 1, and Hozier on Sunday, July 2.

