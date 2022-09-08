Liz Truss outlined her plans for dealing with the national energy crisis affecting millions of people in the country on Thursday, September 7.

She announced that energy bills will be capped for an average household and the new price guarantee starts on October 1, 2022; for an average household the bills will be no more than £2,500 a year for two years.

Founder of Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, laid out the plan and what it means in practice for easy consumption on Twitter and Facebook.

He said that the current price cap is £1,971 a year at a typical use and was due to rise to £3,549 (and even likely £5,400 in January). The price cap was £1,277 a year last winter.

The Mayor published a statement in response to the new plans with a particular emphasis on making sure we ‘avoid punishing future generations’ with record levels of debt.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We have been clear that families are already feeling the pain of the cost of living crisis so today’s announcement is welcome but long overdue.

“It’s disappointing that, while millions struggle to meet basic living costs as the record level of inflation soars, there is nothing additional for those who need it most and this support falls way short for business.

Tracy Brabin. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“We must also avoid punishing future generations by saddling them with record levels of debt because Ministers bottled the Windfall Tax, or by trashing the environment through backing fracking and fossil fuels instead of renewables and energy efficiency.”