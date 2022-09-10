Long live the King: Charles III proclaimed at ancient ceremony in London

The Accession Council met at St James’s Palace for the proclamation of the King, an ancient tradition dating back hundreds of years.

“God Save The King” rang out from the Privy Council before the new Prince of Wales was the first to sign the proclamation.

Camilla, Queen Consort was second to sign.

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White (centre) reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace, London, after King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

On Friday night, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said it was an “immense honour” to be part of the party of eight signing the proclamation.

The ceremony did not make King Charles III monarch - that happened automatically the moment the Queen died - and dates back to the time before mass media, where proclamations were the way of letting the public know there was a new monarch.

Proclamations will follow across the country, including in Leeds on Sunday at 12.45 at Leeds City Hall and Scarborough on Sunday at 4pm.

Broadcast cameras were allowed into the historic event giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries – and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.

More than 200 privy councillors – a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures – were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.

The six living Prime Ministers - Truss, Johnson, May, Cameron, Brown and Blair - were all in attendance.

The King said began by discharging the “sorrowful duty” of announcing the death of his “beloved mother”, and told the council: “I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think I may say the whole world – sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

He spoke of the late Queen’s “selfless service”, adding: “My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

The King has approved an order that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

On a balcony above Friary Court in St James’s Palace, David White – an official known as the Garter King of Arms – read the proclamation.

He ended by saying: “Given at St James’s Palace this 10th day of September in year of our Lord 2022.”

In the moments after, “God save the King” was shouted out.

The anthem was then performed by The Band of the Coldstream Guards alongside eight State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.

They were accompanied by the St James’s Palace Detachment of The King’s Guard made up of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards.

Gun salutes rang out from stations including the Tower of London and Hyde Park both home and abroad on Saturday to mark the accession of King Charles III.

Sixty-two rounds were fired near Tower Bridge beside the River Thames by the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), and 41 rounds beside Park Lane by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery (RHA).

Salutes were also fired from Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Gibraltar, Colchester, York, Larkhill near Stonehenge, naval bases in Devonport and Portsmouth and a number of stations at sea.