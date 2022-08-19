Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the lack of screens, the town’s only full-time cinema certainly makes up for its compact size with its charming character.

Hollywood Plaza on Scarborough’s North Bay has been going for over 100 years, 107 to be exact.

The picture house started out showing silent films and it was “the first purpose built cinema the town had,” explained manager Andrew Nesbit.

Look inside Scarborough’s historic only full-time cinema - which first opened in 1912

Like with any good film plot, the cinema itself has experienced many hurdles.

It opened in 1912 - then called North Bay Cinema - but it only lasted 12 years.

“It then became a garage and back to a cinema (1981) again,” said Andrew.

Despite its stop-start beginning, the plot developed well after its second opening as a single screen cinema.

The 1900s 300-seater cinema on North Marine Road has one screen and maintains some of its original architecture.

“You’ll see the types of curtains and the chandelier when you go up,” pointed out Andrew.

Even the ticket office cum popcorn bar has an olde worlde feel.

Its far from salubrious on the outside but it’s well worth heading inside to discover this hidden gem.

With prices too of yesteryear as we bought a huge tub of popcorn, ice creams, beers and coffees for less than the price of one bag of pick and mix at a larger commercial multiplex.

This independent gem maybe small but dollops out huge portions of a sweet delights.

Andrew added: “We’re not a big shed like some of the other cinemas.

“There’s talks of a big multi-plex in the town but currently we’re the only full-time cinema.”

The only other option for a cinematic experience in Scarborough is the Stephen Joseph Theatre near the train centre which has a large auditorium and a smaller theatre which shows regular cinema screenings.

But for now the town’s main cinema continues to screen daily showings of the latest releases come rain and shine.