Melanie Robinson woke this morning to see the unusual sight outside her window – captured on her security camera.

The video provided to the Yorkshire Post shows the ponies passing the home assisted by police officers.

They are believed to have travelled through Farsley and Rodley from Dick Lane near the Odeon cinema.

Residents of Leeds were left bewildered this morning after a string of ponies ran down the road in front of their homes – followed closely by their owner and police officers.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Melanie said: “Apparently they came off some Land on Dick Lane near the Odeon.

"They then went down the A647 towards Dawsons Corner and ended up being herded through Farsley by two police cars and a police van.

The owner proceeded to load them into a horse box to take back, it is believed.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.