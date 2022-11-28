Step back in time as you head into a hidden speakeasy bar which leads on to a secret cinema complete with an outdoor ice cream van bar.

LOT Wakefield, named after an American ‘parking lot,’ is a pop-up-bar and eatery in Wakefield city centre which has its own cinema for special screenings where punters can sit outdoors to experience movies.

From cult classics to 80s movies and horror films, those wanting a blast from the past can pitch up at this drive-in style cinema for movies and themed drinks.

Groups are given picnic bench tables with blankets and popcorn provided.

The ice-cream van at the back of LOT, is a bar and sometimes a pop-up restaurant as well.

“We serve creative cocktails, lagers, beers, ciders and a rotating selection of food from some of the area’s finest restaurants and cafes – all from a converted ice cream van,” said owner Noel Roberts, who runs Host and Home, the company behind LOT.

