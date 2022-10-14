Louis Tomlinson UK tour 2023: Where in Yorkshire will former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson perform next year and how can I buy tickets?
Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, will be touring the UK in 2023 and one of the cities he’s stopping at is here in Yorkshire.
The Doncaster-born superstar will be returning to his home county of South Yorkshire for one of his tour dates following his second album Faith In The Future release in November 2022.
The album’s lead single ‘Bigger Than Me’ was released on September 1 this year.
Since the band’s hiatus in 2016, Louis has released one studio album, 10 singles, nine music videos and one promotional single.
Louis’s tour before the pandemic took place in 2019, which spanned more than five months and visited 20 countries. Following a few postponements due to Covid-19, he ended up touring again in February 2022, playing 81 shows altogether for the tour.
His debut solo album Walls reached number four on the UK Albums Chart and number nine on the Billboard 200 chart.
Louis’s next European tour will start on August 29, 2023 in Hamburg Germany and end in the UK on November 18, 2023 in Birmingham.
Where will Louis Tomlinson perform in Yorkshire?
You can book tickets to see Louis at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on November 10, 2023.
You can also pre-order the album ‘Faith In The Future’ from his official website for exclusive pre-sale access to his UK tour dates.
How can I book tickets to see Louis Tomlinson?
Tickets are not live yet.
You can either book pre-sale tickets from 9am on October 19, 2022 or you can book tickets from 9am on October 21, 2022, when the general sale goes live.