We’ve taken a look at all the Love Island contestants from series one to eight who hail from Yorkshire.

The ninth series of Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday, January 16 and this year the contestants are heading off to Cape Town, South Africa to find love. The 10 contestants appearing on the show so far include Doncaster-born Haris Namani.

Maya Jama will be replacing Laura Whitmore as the presenter and Iain Stirling will return as the show’s narrator. Last year, Tasha Ghouri, from Thirsk, was the first deaf contestant to appear on the show, coming in fourth place with partner Andrew Le Page.

There have been many contestants on Love Island since 2015 who are from Yorkshire and we have listed them below.

Cally Jane Beech (left) and Zara Holland (right) attend the UK Gala. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

Series 1 (2015) - Max Morley

Max, from Huddersfield, won the first series of Love Island alongside Jessica Haynes who he was coupled with. He joined the show on day 14.

He has since appeared on Ex On The Beach and has been in relationships with other famous faces including Charlotte Crosby and former Love Island contestants Laura Anderson and Zara Holland.

Series 1 (2015) - Cally Jane Beech

Sam Gowland. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

Cally, from Hull, was coupled with Luis Morrison who both came in fourth place on the dating show and were together for three years and split up in 2018. They both have a daughter, Vienna Morrison-Beech, who was born in 2017.

Their baby was the first to be born from a Love Island couple. Cally is currently the ambassador of brand Fashion Nova and has more than half a million followers on Instagram.

Series 1 (2015) - Ben Porter

Ben, from Wakefield, was coupled with Poppy Farnan and they were both dumped on day 33, just a day after he entered the Villa.

Georgia Steel at the Boohoo face of launch party. (Pic credit: Joe Maher / Getty Images)

He is now a dad to a son named Jaxon, who was born in 2019.

Series 1 (2015) - Bethany Rogers

Bethany, a dancer and performer from Leeds, entered the Villa on day 14 and left the show on day 21 and was coupled with Omar Sultani at the time.

She has a daughter and has spoken about her battle with drug addiction, online trolls and an abusive relationship following the show.

Savanna Darnell. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

In May 2022, she was absolved of charges made against her by a judge at Bradford Magistrates Court for possessing a small quantity of Ketamine more than four years ago.

Last year she interviewed with The Sun about her experience since her stint in Love Island.

Series 2 (2016) - Zara Holland

Having entered the Villa on day 1, Zara, who is from Hull, voluntarily left the show on day 22. Before she held the title of Miss Great Britain but was stripped off her title after her date with Alex Bowen which proved controversial.

She has since established a boutique company called Mimi Boutique, based in Hessle and Beverley, with her mother.

In January 2021, she was fined £4,417 for breaking Covid-19 rules on her way back to East Yorkshire during lockdown when her then-partner Elliott Love tested positive for coronavirus.

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott. (Pic credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

She has more than a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.

Series 2 (2016) - Javi Shephard

Javi worked as a surveyor in York prior to the show and was dumped from the Villa just six days after he entered the show on day one.

He is currently engaged to interior designer Amy Murray.

Series 3 (2017) - Sam Gowland

Sam, from Middlesbrough, entered the Villa on day one and was dumped on day 23. He was brought back on day 39 and was again dumped on day 46. He was initially coupled up with four different women including Camilla Thurlow and later Georgia Harrison.

He has since been on Geordie Shore, Celebrity Ghost Hunt, Geordie Shore OGs and Eating With My Ex. He is currently a property developer with his own company Sam Gowland Developer and according to his Instagram account, he is creating his dream home in Bali.

Series 3 (2017) - Simon Searles

Simon, from Leeds, entered the Villa on day 19 and was dumped on day 25.

He currently owns a barbers called Union Barbers in the city.

Series 4 (2018) - Georgia Steel

Georgia, originally from Doncaster and was living in York at the time, was well known for her phrase ‘I’m loyal’ on the fourth series of Love Island where she was coupled with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird. Both her and Sam were dumped from the Villa on day 47.

She has since been on various reality TV shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Ranch, Celebrity Coach Trip, MTV Cribs, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Series 4 (2018) - Savanna Darnell

Savanna entered Casa Amor on day 26 and was dumped on day 30 after not being picked by Wes Nelson to join him back at the Villa.

After leaving the show, she moved to New York, where she became a dancer and founded the dancing classes called Savvy Heels.

Series 5 (2019) - Danny Williams

Danny, from Hull, entered the Villa on day seven and was dumped on day 36 alongside Jourdan Riane Hammond, Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

He is a mental health and exercise coach and the founder of Coaching By DW. He has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Series 5 (2019) - Tom Walker

Tom, from Leeds, joined the show on day 14 and was dumped on day 25.

He is a model and owns an OnlyFans account and is married to his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Rayner.

Series 6 (2020) - Luke Mabbott

Luke, from Redcar, was coupled with Demi Jones and both came third place on the show.

He is now engaged to Lucie Donlan from series five and is active in charity work.

Series 7 (2021) - Mary Bedford

Mary is from Wakefield and entered the Villa on day 29, then was dumped on day 52.

She’s a social media influencer with 876,000 followers and 76,300 subscribers on Instagram and YouTube respectively.

Series 8 (2022) - Tasha Ghouri

Tasha, from Thirsk, was the first deaf contestant to appear on the show in its history. Throughout her successful time on the show, she raised awareness of her ‘superpower’ and is the ambassador of DeafKids International.

Her relationship with Love Island contestant Andrew Le Page has blossomed since they were brought together on the show in 2022. The two came in fourth place on the show.

Series 8 (2022) - Chyna Mills

Chyna, from Leeds, entered the Villa on day 27 and was dumped on day 35 alongside Jay Younger.

In September 2022, Chyna was confirmed to be dating Strictly Come Dancing choreographer and dancer Neil Jones after they were spotted on the red carpet together.

