North Yorkshire Police have found the body of a 33-year-old man who went missing after leaving a pub in a small river.

On Sunday morning a member of the public saw the body of Luke Willetts in the Kyle Beck at Tollerton, near Easingwold, and it was recovered later the same day. His family have been informed.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Willetts had been socialising at The Black Horse in Tollerton on the night of October 22/23 and was not seen again after leaving the pub on foot at 4.30am and walking in the direction of Alne.

A major police search took place and water courses were covered.