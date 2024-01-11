A young father who went missing after leaving a village pub drowned in floodwater while under the influence of cocaine, an inquest has heard.

Senior coroner for North Yorkshire Jon Heath opened the inquest into the death of Luke Joseph Willetts, 33, on the morning of January 11.

Mr Willetts was last seen leaving The Black Horse in Tollerton, near Easingwold, on the night of October 22/23 last year at around 4.30am, and walked away in the direction of Alne.

His body was recovered from the Kyle Beck in the same village on November 19.

Mr Heath confirmed that Mr Willetts was found in ‘floodwater’ near Alne Road and the primary cause of death from the postmortem was given as cocaine toxicity, with drowning as a secondary cause.

Mr Willetts, who lived in Tollerton and had two young children, was identified by his partner.