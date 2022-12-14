M1 Yorkshire collision: Teenager fighting for his life after VW Golf crashes into central reservation near Barnsley

“The passenger, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are deemed at this time be life threatening. The driver, also 19-year-old man, suffered injuries, that are not deemed to be life threatening. No other vehicles were involved in the incident."Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch, as officers work to establish the circumstances.“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 28 of 14 December 2022.”