Rawcliffe Road, Goole

The 500lb unexploded device was discovered on a new Beal Homes housing development on Rawcliffe Road, close to junction 36 of the M62 at 11.45am on Thursday.

An MOD team of ordnance disposal experts have been on site since Thursday night and have confirmed that the bomb is live. All persons living in the vicinity have been evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be safely detonated on Saturday at an unspecified time.

A cordon will be in place around the site from 8pm on Friday and will involve the closure of both carriageways of the M62 between junctions 35 and 37, as well as a section of the A614.

Those living or staying in the wider immediate area are asked to remain indoors from 8pm this evening. Businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed.

Road diversions will be in place across all affected roads from 8pm.

Drivers travelling eastbound for the south of the River Ouse would need to leave the M62 at junction 35 and junction 34 if they are travelling north of the river. Drivers travelling Westbound along the M62 would need to leave at junction 37.

Additional local road closures are as follows:-

Tom Pudding Way at the Capitol Park Roundabout

Rawcliffe Road at the Airmyn Roundabout (Glews)

Rawcliffe Road at the New Potter Grange junction

Abnormal loads will be held or diverted at Humberside Police’s discretion.

Air travel may also be affected, with a temporary 1600m vertical no-fly zone enforced over the site from 8pm today until at least midday on Saturday.