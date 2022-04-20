A multiple-vehicle crash on the M62 lead to lane closures and significant delays on Wednesday morning (April 20).

Three of four lanes were closed on the M62 eastbound between J26 and J27 in West Yorkshire after a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

National Highways had warned of the lane closures at approximately 07.35am, and advised drivers to avoid the area due to significant delays.

All lanes had been re-opened by 08.04am - but drivers were warned of 60-minute delays on approach to the scene.

"The delays should start to ease soon. Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey," National Highways tweeted.