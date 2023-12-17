All Sections
Local artist Eve Monk, from Sea Glass from the Past, with two members of the annual Whitby Krampus Run, Michael Hudryc and Jennie Trowbridge.
Made in Whitby Christmas Festival 2023: Live music, market and Dickensian entertainment at Whitby Brewery

Whitby Brewery has hosted its Made in Whitby Christmas Festival at its clifftop site near the town’s famous Abbey.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 17th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 09:02 GMT

The weekend features a line-up of live bands as well as carols by the Dalesmen Singers. A number of local artists and crafters had stalls at the festive market, and there were roast chestnuts and mulled wine to create a ‘Dickensian’ atmosphere. There was even a visit by participants in the town’s annual Krampus Run, a dark festive tradition in keeping with Whitby’s gothic image.

The event was founded by the Whitby Brewery directors and two other local businesses, Whitby Sea Salt and kipper house Fortune’s.

Photographs by James Hardisty.

Founders of the event Barry Brown, partner at the famous Fortune's Kippers; Darren Archibald, director of Whitby Sea Salt, and Richard Wells, owner of Whitby Brewery

Founders of the event Barry Brown, partner at the famous Fortune's Kippers; Darren Archibald, director of Whitby Sea Salt, and Richard Wells, owner of Whitby Brewery Photo: James Hardisty

Margot Dickinson, with Julie Halley, from Botham's of Whitby

Margot Dickinson, with Julie Halley, from Botham's of Whitby Photo: James Hardisty

Local blacksmith artist Katie Ventress, of Hinderwell, near Whitby with some of her bespoke artwork companion set.

Local blacksmith artist Katie Ventress, of Hinderwell, near Whitby with some of her bespoke artwork companion set. Photo: James Hardisty

