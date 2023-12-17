Made in Whitby Christmas Festival 2023: Live music, market and Dickensian entertainment at Whitby Brewery
Whitby Brewery has hosted its Made in Whitby Christmas Festival at its clifftop site near the town’s famous Abbey.
The weekend features a line-up of live bands as well as carols by the Dalesmen Singers. A number of local artists and crafters had stalls at the festive market, and there were roast chestnuts and mulled wine to create a ‘Dickensian’ atmosphere. There was even a visit by participants in the town’s annual Krampus Run, a dark festive tradition in keeping with Whitby’s gothic image.
The event was founded by the Whitby Brewery directors and two other local businesses, Whitby Sea Salt and kipper house Fortune’s.
Photographs by James Hardisty.