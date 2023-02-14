Magnet fishing group astonished after pulling 24 shopping trolleys from River Aire in Yorkshire

On January 15, 2023, Magnet Fishing for Amateurs and One Man One Magnet ventured to the spot in Leeds.
After just three hours the group managed to retrieve 24 trolleys, eight which went back to the nearby Morrisons store and two Matalan baskets.
The following week, another trolley was found in the water and two left nearby, Brian Woolhouse from the group told the Yorkshire Post.
The group believes Morrisons could introduce the £1 coin payment system at more stores to stop customers taking the trolleys off site.
Brian said: “With regard to the trolleys, Morrison don't have the £1 coin system which gives the minority to take them off site.
"One would hope someone goes round their carpark to retrieve the ones that are loose and chain them up in the rightful place.
"We also come across them in the canal.
"You can guarantee there is also one in there on a weekly basis.
"The boats welcome our efforts because if a barge hits one they can cause quite a lot of damage.”
The trolleys were discovered in a small stretch of water known as 'the Goit'.
The groups have also cleaned waterways around Saltaire and Shipley recently along with further work across the county.
To find out more about the groups, search Magnet Fishing for Amateurs or One Man One Magnet.