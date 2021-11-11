Mail delivery services in Bridlington hit by Covid outbreak amongst postal workers

The Royal Mail service in Bridlington has been severely hit by sickness absences due to a Covid outbreak.

Bridlington residents may have noticed some disruption to the usual Royal Mail deliveries over the past two weeks.

This is because the service has been severely hit by sickness absences due to a Covid outbreak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outbreak meant that more than 30 out of around 50 postmen and women were off work at the same time.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “In the Bridlington area, we are experiencing disruption to service due to significant Covid related and other sickness absences.

“Due to the exceptionally high numbers of staff absent, we have been rotating deliveries in the area so that our customers receive their mail as frequently as possible.