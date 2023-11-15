A Santa Claus impersonator from Yorkshire is delivering Christmas cheer to homes in Yorkshire at a fraction of the price.

Entertainer Dave Rawson - aka mailbox Santa - is being driven around by his trusty elf, wife Andrea, visiting families to deliver gifts directly at their homes.

Dave said: “I would like to help the parents who can’t get along to visit Santa at a Grotto. It is more personal to the Children that Santa visits them in their own home.

“Plus they can have a photo with all the family around the tree. After all, they never get the chance to see Santa on the big day as he’s too busy delivering presents.”

Santa Dave charges £20 per house and up to four children get a gift.

Dave travels around Mexborough and surrounding areas Swinton, Denaby, and Conisbrough.