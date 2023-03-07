An appeal against Scarborough Council’s refusal to permit a site near Filey to be used for 65-holiday homes has been dismissed by a Government inspector.

A decision by Scarborough Council’s Planning Committee, which refused planning permission for a scheme that would have allowed 65 static caravan holiday homes to be sited near Filey, has been upheld by a national planning regulator.

The Planning Inspectorate, an agency of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, rejected an appeal by Wayne Low, representing Eco Custom Homes.

Mr Low’s appeal was lodged against Scarborough Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the scheme.

An image of the planned development

The plan, which was rejected by the council in April 2022, proposed a change of use of land to site 65 “lodge-style static caravans for holiday accommodation”, as well as the erection of a reception and facilities building, and the construction of new vehicle access onto Sands Road.

The site was on land south of Sands Road, Hunmanby, Filey.

According to a report prepared by Scarborough Council, the scheme included plans for a swimming pool, café and restaurant, and a soft play area and plant room.

Filey and Hunmanby town councils objected “strongly” to the plans while the planning authority received more than 250 objections from members of the public, according to the report.

At the time, residents said there were “enough caravans and tourist accommodation on this part of the coast” and also raised concerns about the impact on “the peace and tranquillity of the area” as well as coastal views.

Scarborough Council rejected the plan because it was not considered to be an “essential” development within the site and approval of the application would have been “in direct conflict with local plan policies”.

The authority said the scheme was not “of an appropriate scale” and would be seen as “a major protrusion of development into the open landscape”.

An appeal was lodged by Mr Low but was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate on Monday February 13.

In the final judgement, the inspector, who conducted a site visit in January, said that while the proposed development “would not have an unacceptable effect on the living conditions of nearby residents,” it would cause harm to “the character and appearance of the surrounding area”.

The inspector, Mr L. Wilson, added: “Having regard to the scale, landscape and visual effect of the scheme, I afford this harm substantial weight.”

He concluded: “I give the benefits of the scheme significant weight which results in a finely balanced decision.

“Nevertheless, on balance, I am not persuaded that the benefits of the proposed development outweigh the harm.”

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, who represents Hunmanby, welcomed the decision. She said: “I am delighted for the residents directly affected by this planning application.”