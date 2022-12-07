A major incident has been declared in Sheffield after a ‘gas flood’ left 2,000 homes without heating or hot water.

A water main in the Stannington burst and tore holes in gas pipes on December 2.

The burst main caused boilers, cookers and fires to stop working for thousands of residents in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been left in turmoil all week and Sheffield Council has now declared it a ‘major incident’ – ramping up resource in a coordinated effort to fix the issues.

Major incident declared in Sheffield as 2,000 homes without heating or water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric heaters have been supplied by Cadent Gas Ltd for struggling residents.

In an update, Council leader Terry Fox said: “With a colder spell due in the coming days it is important we and other organisations across the city collaborate to ensure all the residents affected are provided with the support they require, especially the most vulnerable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers will reportedly need to check appliances in every one of the over 2,000 homes estimated to be affected first.

Gas workers are asking residents in the area. to say home so they can be contacted easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churches, community centres and pubs have offered hot drinks and a "warm space" for local residents affected.