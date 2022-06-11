Man, 18, dies at scene after two cars come off road in crash in Yorkshire

An 18-year-old man has died after two cars came off the road in an early-hours crash in Yorkshire on Saturday (June 11).

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 11:13 am

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia are reported to have come off the road on the B1249 Scarborough Road near Driffield at approximately 1.40am on Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while another man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The family of the 18-year-old man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

File image of a police vehicle

Humberside police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"If you witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles immediately prior to the incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 55 of 11 June," they said.

Yorkshire