Man, 18, dies at scene after two cars come off road in crash in Yorkshire

A red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia are reported to have come off the road on the B1249 Scarborough Road near Driffield at approximately 1.40am on Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while another man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of the 18-year-old man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

File image of a police vehicle

Humberside police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.