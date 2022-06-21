Man, 23, who died after crashing into a tree on East Yorkshire road named as inquest opens

The coroner for Hull and East Riding opened an inquest into the death of Marcus Charles Ewbank today and it was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Mr Ewbank died at the scene after his black Seat Leon left Driffield Road, between Kilham and Rudston Parva, at 8am on Friday June 10.

Humberside Police have appealed for information and witnesses to the collision.

Police

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Ewbank on Facebook, with Ellie Mae posting: "My boy, my angel, the hole you’ve left is beyond imaginable to even explain. I love you beyond words can even explain Marcus. You are my world you always have been. You have no idea how much we adore you. You absolute ray of sunshine. The most love that can ever ever be shown to anyone the bestest friend ever."