Two people have died after a car crashed into trees in South Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information about the incident on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, near Barnsley, at around 6.20pm on Thursday (Dec 22). The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, and the passenger, a 19-yar-old woman, both died at the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at around 6.20pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland. The car, a black Subaru, had been travelling from the direction of Sheffield Road towards the Elsecar Heritage Centre when it left the road at a bend and collided with some trees.

"The family members of the man and woman involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area at the time and captured the Subaru on their dash-cam prior to the collision, to come forward.”

Broad Carr Lane in Hoyland, near Barnsley, where two people died in a crash

