Man, 77, dies after fatal crash involving VW Polo, convertible Mini and white line painting lorry

A man has died after a crash in Yorkshire which involved a convertible mini and a white line-painting lorry.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place on the A65 Settle bypass, near the junction of Buck Haw Brow, at around noon on Friday (Jun 16). A red VW Polo was travelling south along the road towards Skipton when it was involved in the crash with the two other vehicles. The driver of the Polo, a 77-year-old man from Bury in Greater Manchester, has since died in hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours so police investigations could be carried out. North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

A statement said: “North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of a fatal collision investigation in the Settle area. The incident happened on the A65 Settle bypass, near the junction of Buck Haw Brow, at around 12pm (noon) on Friday 16 June 2023.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of a fatal collision investigation in the Settle areaNorth Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of a fatal collision investigation in the Settle area
“It involved a red VW Polo that was travelling south along the A65 towards Skipton when it was involved in a collision with a yellow convertible Mini (roof down) and a white and yellow DAF white line painting vehicle.

"Anyone who saw the collision, can recall the manner of driving on any of the vehicles involved, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, are asked to email [email protected] quoting reference number 12230110336.”