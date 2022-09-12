Man dead after being found unconscious at Yorkshire beauty spot
A man has died after being found unconscious at a Yorkshire beauty spot.
Police were called to Albert Promenade, in Halifax, at 3.19pm yesterday (Sep 11) to reports of an unconscious male.
The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His family have been informed.
Police are understood to have taped off the road, which is popular with walkers, yesterday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”