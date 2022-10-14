News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man dead and woman seriously injured after Yorkshire collision where driver had a cardiac arrest at the wheel

A man has died and a woman is seriously ill after he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and crashed.

By Grace Newton
35 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 2:27pm

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after the collision on Wakefield Road in Athersley, near Barnsley, at 10am on Thursday, but did not say what the car, a Ford CMax, struck.

The 87-year-old driver was found to be in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

His passenger, a woman also aged, 87 was injured and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Most Popular

Wakefield Road, Athersley

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.

“If you can help please send footage quoting incident number 247 of 10 October as your subject line to [email protected], or call 101.”

YorkshireBarnsleySouth Yorkshire PolicePolice