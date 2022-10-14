Man dead and woman seriously injured after Yorkshire collision where driver had a cardiac arrest at the wheel
A man has died and a woman is seriously ill after he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and crashed.
South Yorkshire Police are investigating after the collision on Wakefield Road in Athersley, near Barnsley, at 10am on Thursday, but did not say what the car, a Ford CMax, struck.
The 87-year-old driver was found to be in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
His passenger, a woman also aged, 87 was injured and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.
“If you can help please send footage quoting incident number 247 of 10 October as your subject line to [email protected], or call 101.”