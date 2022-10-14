Man dead and woman seriously injured after Yorkshire collision where driver had a cardiac arrest at the wheel

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after the collision on Wakefield Road in Athersley, near Barnsley, at 10am on Thursday, but did not say what the car, a Ford CMax, struck.

The 87-year-old driver was found to be in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

His passenger, a woman also aged, 87 was injured and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Wakefield Road, Athersley

Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage.