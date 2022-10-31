Man dies after BMW ends up in river after incident on A18 in Yorkshire

Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man has sadly died following an incident on the A18 near to the Crowle crossroads, between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, yesterday (Sunday 30 October).

“It is reported at around 11pm a grey BMW 116 was travelling from the Crowle crossroads onto the A18 towards Scunthorpe. For reasons that are not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road to the offside and entered a nearby river.

“The man was taken to hospital following the incident and sadly died a short while later.

Crowle crossroads near Doncaster

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.