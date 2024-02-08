Man dies after falling from crane on building site in Leeds city centre

All Sections
A man has died after falling from a crane at a construction site in Leeds city centre.
By Ashley Pemberton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
A man has died after falling from a crane at a construction site in Leeds city centre

Police said they were called to the site just before 8am yesterday.

A spokesman said a man's body was found at the site in Central Road and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was believed the man, who was not a member of staff, had "fallen from height" after entering the site late on Tuesday.

His death was not believed to be suspicious, West Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon and road closure that was in place yesterday has now been lifted.

