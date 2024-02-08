Man dies after falling from crane on building site in Leeds city centre
Police said they were called to the site just before 8am yesterday.
A spokesman said a man's body was found at the site in Central Road and pronounced dead at the scene.
It was believed the man, who was not a member of staff, had "fallen from height" after entering the site late on Tuesday.
His death was not believed to be suspicious, West Yorkshire Police said.
A cordon and road closure that was in place yesterday has now been lifted.
