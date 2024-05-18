Man from West Yorkshire who 'whacked' dog with snow shovel banned from keeping animals for life

A man from West Yorkshire has been banned from keeping animals for life after pinning a dog to the ground and “whacking” him with a snow shovel.

Witness reported Craig Price to the RSPCA after he was seen dragging Moschino, a Bull Mastiff, out of his house in Keswick Drive, Castleford, on December 29, 2022, and then striking him on the head twice with the shovel.

He then stamped on the dog’s head with his knee as his pet lay on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Moschino and a German Shepherd called Snowy following a trial in February.

Moschino remains in the care of the RSPCA

Kirklees Magistrates heard that Price was seen to raise the shovel over his head and “whack” Moschino and “stomp” on his head with the same force.

The court heard how Price was initially calm but his demeanour instantly changed when an RSPCA officer and police put the allegations to him.

Price became verbally aggressive and started shouting and threatening the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA officer stated that Moschino who was limping, became immediately submissive and sat holding his paw in the air. Snowy backed into the corner of the kitchen where she sat cowering.

Price, now of Lower Warrengate in Wakefield, claimed the dog was lame after falling down steps and he wouldn’t allow the dogs to be checked by a vet so they were seized by police.

The court heard evidence from a clinical animal behaviourist who said Moschino had not retaliated and “there was no reason to cause the animal suffering”.