A man in his 20s has died after a plane crash in Yorkshire, police have confirmed.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

North Yorkshire Police were called to the field near Bagby Airfield, near Thirsk, at around 7.45pm last night (Jul 6). Fire crews and paramedics also attended the scene. An investigation into the crash is now underway by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

A statement from the force said: “North Yorkshire Police can confirm that at around 7.45pm on Thursday (6 July 2023), we received a report that a light aircraft had come down in a field near to Bagby Airfield in the Thirsk area.

“Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene. One person, a man aged in his 20s, sadly died in the crash. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. There was not believed to be anyone else on board the aircraft.

The plane came down in a field near Bagby AirfieldThe plane came down in a field near Bagby Airfield
“A full investigation is underway led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch. People are asked to avoid the area and we thank local residents for their patience and co-operation while the emergency services continue to work at the scene.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number NYP-06072023-0511.

