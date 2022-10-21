North Yorkshire Police said the man was involved in the incident on the A162 at South Milford on Wednesday (Oct 19) at around 6am.

The force was contacted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who had reported a collision between a pedestrian and a white Scania heavy goods lorry on the A162, near to Ingthorne Lane and Quarry Lane.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Very sadly the pedestrian, a local man in his sixties, died at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.”

A man in his 60s died following the incident

