Man in his 60s dies after being hit by a lorry in North Yorkshire
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a lorry in North Yorkshire, police have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was involved in the incident on the A162 at South Milford on Wednesday (Oct 19) at around 6am.
The force was contacted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who had reported a collision between a pedestrian and a white Scania heavy goods lorry on the A162, near to Ingthorne Lane and Quarry Lane.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Very sadly the pedestrian, a local man in his sixties, died at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.”
Most Popular
Police are now appealing for anyone who was travelling along the road around 6am, may have witnessed the incident or saw the lorry or the pedestrian to contact them on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Nicola Peters, quoting incident number 12220185969. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]