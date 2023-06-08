Man in his 70s rescued from Yorkshire canal after driving car into the water

A man in his 70s has been rescued from a Yorkshire canal after his car ended up in the water.

The incident happened at the Aire and Calder Navigation in Altofts, near Normanton.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35pm today (Thursday), police received a report of a car going into the canal off Lock Lane, Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and the male driver, in his seventies, was recovered from the water. He was taken to hospital for further tests.”

A search of the Altofts stretch of the canal following a similar incident in 2009 in which a car entered the water