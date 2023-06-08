All Sections
Man in his 70s rescued from Yorkshire canal after driving car into the water

A man in his 70s has been rescued from a Yorkshire canal after his car ended up in the water.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

The incident happened at the Aire and Calder Navigation in Altofts, near Normanton.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35pm today (Thursday), police received a report of a car going into the canal off Lock Lane, Normanton.

"Emergency services attended and the male driver, in his seventies, was recovered from the water. He was taken to hospital for further tests.”

A search of the Altofts stretch of the canal following a similar incident in 2009 in which a car entered the waterA search of the Altofts stretch of the canal following a similar incident in 2009 in which a car entered the water
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “One casualty rescued from water by fire service after their car entered the canal at Lock Lane, Altofts. The vehicle was submerged and remains in the water until recovery can be arranged.”

