Man in his 70s rescued from Yorkshire canal after driving car into the water

The incident happened at the Aire and Calder Navigation in Altofts, near Normanton.
West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35pm today (Thursday), police received a report of a car going into the canal off Lock Lane, Normanton.
"Emergency services attended and the male driver, in his seventies, was recovered from the water. He was taken to hospital for further tests.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “One casualty rescued from water by fire service after their car entered the canal at Lock Lane, Altofts. The vehicle was submerged and remains in the water until recovery can be arranged.”