Man rescued after tipping over mobility scooter while accidentally driving down steps

A team from Humberside Fire and Rescue was called to Holwell Road in Hull in the early hours of Tuesday morning, shortly before 2am.
An elderly man had been tipped out of his scooter after accidentally driving down steps on an underpass.
A spokesman for the fire service said rescue crews were called at 1.37am.
Firefighters helped paramedics lift the man onto a stretcher and carried him back up the stairs to a waiting ambulance.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment, having suffered a severe cut to his head.
Crews were kept busy through the night with small fires across the district, including two wheelie bin fires on the same street in Grimsby.