Man rescued after tipping over mobility scooter while accidentally driving down steps

An elderly man on a mobility scooter had to be rescued by firefighters in Hull after tipping over while accidentally driving down steps.

By Ruby Kitchen
1 hour ago

A team from Humberside Fire and Rescue was called to Holwell Road in Hull in the early hours of Tuesday morning, shortly before 2am.

An elderly man had been tipped out of his scooter after accidentally driving down steps on an underpass.

A spokesman for the fire service said rescue crews were called at 1.37am.

Fire services were called to the scene
Firefighters helped paramedics lift the man onto a stretcher and carried him back up the stairs to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment, having suffered a severe cut to his head.

Crews were kept busy through the night with small fires across the district, including two wheelie bin fires on the same street in Grimsby.

Firefighters were called to Ladysmith Road at 10.45pm on Monday night, to reports of a fire in a wheelie bin. Then again shortly after midnight.

Further blazes were reported with rubbish fires in Carrington Street, Hull, and Sixhills Street, Grimsby, which caused damage to the front door of a property.