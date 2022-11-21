Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will be visiting Yorkshire next year during his tour.

Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao Sr, more famously known as Manny Pacquiao, is a Filipino politician and former professional boxer and is considered one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. His nickname is ‘PacMan’ and he previously served as a Senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won 12 prestigious world titles. He was also the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, the first to win major titles in four of the eight ‘glamour divisions’ and is the only boxer to hold championships across four decades in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Manny will be touring across the UK next year where there will be exclusive interviews with the boxing star as well as a three-course meal, an orchestra performance and an auction. During this event, visitors will learn all about his life story: “When I was younger, I became a fighter because I had to survive. I had nothing. I had no one to depend on except myself. I realised that boxing was something I was good at, and I trained hard so that I could keep myself and my family alive.”

Manny Pacquiao fights Adrien Broner during the WBA welterweight championship. (Pic credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where and when will Manny Pacquiao visit Yorkshire?

Manny will be attending the exclusive event at the Centenary Pavilion on Elland Road, Leeds.

The event will take place on August 31, 2023 at 5.30pm in association with MDG Events.

It will also include a huge production with unseen videos and pictures of him throughout his life on giant screens during his interview and a chance to win Pacquiao related prizes in the event Prize Draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I buy a ticket to see Manny Pacquiao on his tour?

There are only 900 tickets left and you can purchase yours on the Eventbrite website.