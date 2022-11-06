Yorkshire born, Michelin three-star chef Marco Pierre White returned to where it all began with famous friends and his son and daughter.

Pierre Whhite, who is the vice president of The Yorkshire Society, appeared alongside a range of brands of producers to showcase the finest food and suppliers in Yorkshire.

The Great White Food Festival in Harrogate was held at the Harrogate Convention Centre in the last weekend of October.

Marco Pierre White celebrated 45 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

It and the stunning Royal Hall offered visitors not only shopping, but tasting experiences, recipe inspiration and cooking demonstrations.

The Yorkshire Society had a stand at the event. C and chief executive, Phil Bell, said it was an incredible turnout and a great opportunity to show off the best of Yorkshire.

He said: “Marco is a world-renowned icon proving how Yorkshire is a great breeding ground for top talent.

“And what better way to celebrate a remarkable career while also ensuring we put a spotlight on Yorkshire food and drink - an industry facing tough times with the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It really shows that when we pull together something great can happen.”

There were also masterclass stages hosting demonstrations from top chefs including Pierre Koffman and Jean-Christophe Novelli as well as Marco himself.

Alongside a huge range of brands and producers of the finest food, drink and culinary products.

Marco’s Yorkshire roots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Pierre White grew up near the Harewood Estate and went to school in Leeds before getting his first kitchen job in Harrogate.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I started my career at the Hotel St George Hotel in Harrogate. My father gave me 50 pence to catch the bus to Harrogate. ‘Knock on kitchen doors’ he said, ‘and ask politely if they’ll give you a job.’ It almost sounds incredible but that’s how I started.”

Marco then worked at the Box Tree in Ilkley before becoming co-owner of Harvey’s. He became the youngest chef, aged 33, to receive three Michelin stars.