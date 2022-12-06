An inquest has opened into the death of a man who fell from a height and died on rocks beneath Whitby Abbey.

The body of Mark Welsh, 55, was found near the pier on September 6 this year.

Senior coroner for North Yorkshire Jon Heath confirmed that Mr Welsh was born in Leeds and was living on Humber Close in Saltburn-on-Sea at the time of his death. His occupation was given as a home carer and his marital status was divorced. He had two daughters.

The cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries consistent with falling or jumping from height onto rocks below Whitby Abbey.

Whitby Abbey

