Mark Welsh: Inquest opens into death of carer who died after falling from Whitby Abbey headland

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who fell from a height and died on rocks beneath Whitby Abbey.

By Grace Newton
6 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 3:35pm

The body of Mark Welsh, 55, was found near the pier on September 6 this year.

Senior coroner for North Yorkshire Jon Heath confirmed that Mr Welsh was born in Leeds and was living on Humber Close in Saltburn-on-Sea at the time of his death. His occupation was given as a home carer and his marital status was divorced. He had two daughters.

The cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries consistent with falling or jumping from height onto rocks below Whitby Abbey.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

