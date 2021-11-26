Market Weighton parents urged to use park and stride scheme following complaints over school traffic

Wolds Weighton councillor Mike Stathers with Victoria Aitken, ERYC Portfolio Holder for Childrens’ Services.

A temporary road closure adjacent to the town’s infants and junior school is one of a number introduced on a trial basis by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC).

They are designed to keep cars further away from school gates and create a more pleasant and safer environment for parents and children who wish to walk, cycle or scooter to school.

But while the area closest to the schools is now in the main vehicle free, some residents said it has only pushed the problem on to other streets, in particular Princess Close.

Wolds Weighton councillor Mike Stathers has received a number of complaints mostly about cars being parked on nearby pavements, obstructing parents and children walking to school.

Cllr Stathers said: “The scheme has been introduced with the full support of the school’s management team following liaison with parents, local residents and the town council but clearly there are some teething troubles.

“A key part of the trial is the agreement with the local Tesco supermarket to use its car park as a designated park and stride venue for those parents who need to drive their children to school so I’m urging parents to make use of this.

“It’s a two or three minute walk from Tesco to the school and it would really help to relieve the pressure on neighbouring residential roads.

Cllr Victoria Aitken, ERYC Portfolio Holder for Childrens’ Services, said: “It is the responsibility of us all to keep our children safe when travelling to and from school so I appeal to all road users to consider the choices they make when driving or parking near any of our East Riding schools especially at drop-off and pick-up times.

“None of us wants to be in a position of regret because a child has been injured. The Tesco offer is a great opportunity and while it means a three-minute walk it could save a life. Please, use the walk and stride.”