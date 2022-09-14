Martin Lewis donates almost £100k of own money to Leeds money advice charity live on Good Morning Britain

Money Buddies is a free, confidential, impartial and independent award winning money advice service based in Leeds.

The charity has helped thousands of people get out of debt and help to manage their finances, with advice tailored to each individual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, Deputy CEO Saleem Shafi, 59, was invited onto Good Morning Britain to speak with expert Martin Lewis.

BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show.

During the show, Saleem told Mr Lewis the charity estimated that they needed just short of £1million to keep up with the surge in demand - amid a 400 per cent increase in service users this year.

“I’ve given before and I’ll give you 10% of that", Martin responded - much to the astonishment and admiration of viewers.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post shortly after appearing on the show, Saleem said the money would be a huge boost to the charity and directly impact the people of Leeds and Yorkshire.

"In the first five months of this year we had a 400 per cent increase in people using Money Buddies", Saleem explained.

"By July, we had helped as many people as the whole of 2021, which was also a record year.

"People are still struggling to get over the March price rises, never mind the upcoming changes.

"When the bills hit, it is going to be a case of if people dare to have the heating on, it is that serious.

"The money will be a huge help."

Mr Lewis previously donated £50k to the charity in response to a tweet in March - money that came at a crucial time for the charity.

Currently. Saleem said people who earn what are considered "high salaries" such as £40k are coming to the charity desparate for help.

"It is having an impact on the mental health of people", he added.

"We are seeing people from places beyond Leeds contact us.

"We want to be able to help people to be able to live now while also being on top of their finances.

"This money will be a huge help for that."

Saleem said anyone reading who could benefit from the charity should get in touch.

"Sometimes people are nervous, they can call and not leave their name or be anonymous at the start if that is how they want to approach us", he said.

"We understand.

"We often see people sleep better and live better after just getting a bit of simple advice.

"Many don't know their rights and we are here to help them with that."

Social media users praised both the charity and Martin Lewis’ generosity.

One said: “This will mean so much to so many people.”

How to contact Money Buddies:

Facebook ; virtualmoneybuddy

Twitter: @LeedsMoneyBuddy

Our advice centre and hub address:

Haslewood Hub

93 Haslewood Drive

Leeds

LS9 7PS