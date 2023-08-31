A popular PE teacher who coached a Wales international footballer has been found dead in the Yorkshire Dales.

Cave Rescue Organisation volunteers located the body of Matthew Simpson, 50, in the Clapham area on August 29 after he had been reported missing. The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

Mr Simpson taught at South Hunsley School near Hull, where his past pupils include Leeds United and Wales winger Daniel James, who played for the school’s football and cricket teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said: “It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you of the devastating news that Matt Simpson has very sadly passed away.

Matthew Simpson

"It is hard to find any appropriate words to describe such a tragic loss. Put simply, Matt was a PE legend at South Hunsley School and across our region. His passion for sport was unequalled and this meant that countless students have benefitted from the selfless way he gave of his time to provide such a plethora of extra-curricular trips, activities and sporting opportunities.

"I know shock at the news will be felt across the school and local community; today is a day of great sadness. We will of course – in time – provide a fitting tribute for everything Matt meant to our community but for the time being our thoughts and prayers will be with Matt’s family and friends and we would request privacy for them whilst they grieve.”

Mr Simpson was a keen footballer himself who played for South Cave Veterans FC in his home village. He was a friend of the James family, who also live in South Cave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave an interview to The Sun after James was signed by Manchester United, and described how he would run rings around other boys with his pace while playing for school and youth teams in the East Riding.