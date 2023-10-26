All Sections
Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park: Popular visitor attraction in Yorkshire goes up for sale

A popular animal park visitor attraction in Yorkshire has gone up for sale.
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST

Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park, just outside Ringinglow, on the edge of the Peak District, near Sheffield, is home to more than 170 animals, including alpacas, llamas, skunks, meerkats, reindeer and exotic birds.

The park opened to the public in 2001 and as well as being a popular day out, it runs a range of educational and training programmes for schools and other groups or individuals. Its website describes how its focus is on 'animal welfare, education and conservation'.

The park, at Quicksaw Farm, on Fulwood Lane, has been listed for sale as a 'going concern', with offers of over £950,000 being invited.

Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park in Sheffield has been put up for saleMayfield Alpacas Animal Park in Sheffield has been put up for sale
Andrew Jonas, director of Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park, said the site was up for sale as the owners had decided to sell the land.

He added: "As a tenant business Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park unfortunately is not in a position to purchase the site at the price the owners want for it. We will continue to run the park as normal - and we hope that the people of Sheffield (and the surrounding areas) will continue to support us through this time of transition. We will continue to deliver the best level of care for all our animals and rescue wildlife. We will update everyone as soon as we know more."

He asked people to show their support by visiting during the run-up to Christmas. Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park has an average score of 4.5 stars on Google reviews, with fans describing it as a 'lovely place to bring kids', with beautiful views and the animals being very well cared for.

The park is being marketed by Strutt & Parker, which calls it 'a rare opportunity to purchase an attractive and highly reputable animal based visitor attraction as a going concern on the outskirts of Sheffield and on the edge of the Peak District National Park'.

The listing describes how the property consists of a visitor centre experience within a former modern agricultural building, with a popular tea room, car parking and some 17 acres of pasture land.

It calls the park a 'thriving enterprise' consisting of 'multiple elements', the main one being as a tourist attraction to people within Sheffield and across the rest of Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The listing continues: "Mayfield Alpacas also has a strong presence online and on various social media platforms. This alongside its loyal customer base makes it a well-established and successful operational business. The business also has the potential for further diversification to capitalise on the tourism potential (subject to achieving planning approvals)."

