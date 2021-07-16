Mayor of Doncaster announces three-month free parking trial to encourage shoppers to spend in the town centre

Doncaster Market

From August 1 until October 31, there will be free parking at Markets and St George’s car park from 2pm onwards.

Chappell Drive car park will also provide free all-day parking on Saturdays. Mayor Jones added that council-run car parks and on-street pay and display areas will continue to be free on Sundays.

Free parking is also available as a standard in other areas of the borough, including Mexborough and Thorne which provides free car parking facilities for residents and businesses, Mayor Jones told a meeting of the full council.

The council will also undertake a closer look at the pricing of authority-run car parks in the borough during the three-month trial phase.

Councils across the country found that during the pandemic that revenue from car parks - one of the main streams of income aside from council tax and business rates - was heavily affected due to lockdown.

Mayor Jones said: “Since I became mayor, we have made available free car parking for the festive season from 2pm in our large council car parks to support Doncaster town centre.

“This year, as the economy re-opens fully following the pandemic and to support our economic recovery I am today announcing we will be offering free parking from 2pm at our Markets and St George’s car parks.

“Chappell Drive will also provide free all-day parking on Saturdays. As a reminder council-run car parks and on-street pay and display areas continue to be free on Sundays.

“Whilst we undertake this three-month trial, we will be fully reviewing all our parking arrangements and charges for the town centre.

“I would love to offer completely free car parking in Doncaster year round, unfortunately the current state of local authority funding does not allow this.

“Our high-streets and town centres need all the support that we can provide, it is up to us as elected officials to support and promote our local businesses and our local high-streets.