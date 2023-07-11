All Sections
Meadowhall bomb: Army drafted in to dispose of World War Two bomb reported in Meadowhall Retail Park

People in Sheffield are being asked to stay away from the area next to Carbrook's IKEA branch.
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

The army have been called in to dispose of a reported World War Two bomb in the car park of Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park.

A passer-by told The Star it appeared the device had been dug up in work being carried out at the site. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Our officers are currently at the scene on Meadowhall Retail Park off Sheffield Road in Carbrook, Sheffield.

"We were called at 10.40am today (Tuesday 11 July) to reports a suspected World War Two explosive device had been discovered while groundworks were being carried out at the retail park.

A WW2 bomb has reportedly been discovered at the Meadowhall Retail Park in Sheffield.A WW2 bomb has reportedly been discovered at the Meadowhall Retail Park in Sheffield.
"An army bomb disposal team is also attending and a cordon is in place. People are being advised to avoid the area at this time while work is carried out to work out the origin of the device and make it safe."

