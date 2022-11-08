Less than 20 years later, Jess, from Bradford, has just published her second novel. When we speak, she is still on a high from the official launch, in Sydney, of How to Destroy Your Husband, a thriller which looks at the impact of toxic masculinity and explores the ideas of infidelity and revenge.

“I always want to put a talking point or something interesting in my books,” she tells me, “a great book club discussion and always a societal issue that I think is something we don’t always address. It’s a conscious choice on my part to do that because I think thrillers are consumable, enjoyable and get people talking.

"To have a hard hitting theme in such an easy genre to get people into is really important. It triggers conversations and sparks other people sharing stories and reflecting on their own experiences.”

Bradford author Jess Kitching has just released her second novel. Photo: Jess Howell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess’s first novel, The Girl She Was Before, looked at the trauma legacy of bullying. As someone with a birthmark on her forehead, the book was inspired by her own experiences with a facial difference.

"It was really good to be able to talk about facial differences, bullying and respecting other people,” the 29-year-old says. “I never really saw myself as bullied. But I was doing an interview with a charity called More Than A Face and I was saying that when I was at school I had a coin thrown at my head ‘for target practice’, I’d been told I was ‘the ugly Jess in the year group’ and the interviewer said I’m so sorry you were bullied. I never personally saw myself as being so because I had a strong friendship group. If you have anything obvious that’s different about you, people aren’t always the kindest.”

Jess is speaking on video call from her home in Australia. She left the UK to go travelling there shortly before the pandemic hit and when her partner secured a job in the country, they decided to stay. She’d been working before then at her former primary school in Bradford, after studying English Literature at Huddersfield University.

“When we came over [to Australia], I thought you’ve done one big scary thing, why not go for your writing goals? It was always something I wanted to do,” Jess reflects. "I was always the kid at school reading stories and saying ‘miss miss, I’ve got a story idea. I’ve written this at the weekend’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the success of her first book, Jess says that her three-book deal with Kingsley Publishers was upped to eight. She’s also been signed to Danish publisher Lindbak and Linbak, and in March 2023 will be completing a book tour in Denmark, following events in the UK.

Writing is now a full-time focus, with book three in progress, and she recently quit her job in the not-for-profit fundraising sector. "I’m just hoping I don’t run out of ideas,” she laughs.