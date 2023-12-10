Meet the all-action Yorkshire grandfather who still does martial arts every day at the age of 92

Meet the all-action grandfather who still does martial arts every day - at the age of 92.

Lew Burja credits his long-lasting health to tai chi and kung fu. He started in his 50s after a bout of chest infections and niggling pain in his back. Forty years on and the grandad-of-three is fighting fit.

Lew, from Leeds, can still walk up to seven miles a day and can easily run to keep up with his grandchildren. He is also training to become a thriller writer to keep his mind sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lew said: "It's incredible what [martial arts] has done for me. It's a lifesaver. At my age I have friends dying all around me and this has kept me going. It's really important to keep moving - which is lucky because I can't stand still.

Lew Burja, 92, keeps fit and stays in shape by using natural remedies and Tai Chi, which he has been practicing since he turned fifty, pictured near his home in West Yorkshire.

"Plenty of exercise is what keeps you going, but you have to do it carefully so you don't damage yourself. And it also gives you a really positive outlook on life. It's more than prevention, it's actually healing, as it's part of traditional Chinese medicine. And it's kept me fully compos mentis. I'm training to be a thriller writer."

Lew, a dad-of-two, enjoyed sports from a young age including rugby, football, boxing, weight lifting and judo, but in middle age began to suffer with a bad back. Lew also started getting repeated chest infections when he took a desk job as an accountant aged 50. Previously he worked in the navy and as a teacher. Unable to shake them off, he said he faced a future on antibiotics.

But he was captivated by watching a tai chi demo at an alternative fair he attended and decided to give it a go. So he started weekly two-hour sessions, also including a half-hour of kung fu. Tai chi is an internal Chinese martial art practiced for self-defense and health, known for its slow, intentional movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kung fu refers to any skill achieved through hard work in a general sense, but it has been taken to represent a form of martial arts fighting in the Western world.

Lew Burja, 92, keeps fit and stays in shape by using natural remedies and Tai Chi, which he has been practicing since he turned fifty, pictured near his home in West Yorkshire

Lew says that, after just a few weeks of tai chi and kung fu, the chest infections cleared up completely.

He said: "I was fit and healthy. But these chest infections just kept coming back just a few months after I stopped antibiotics. For some reason I was really attracted to the slow movement and deep breathing of the tai chi. There's a specific sequence of movements you can do to manage certain health conditions. That's how I stopped getting the chest infections.

"I'd often had colds before starting tai chi and they stopped too. I have stopped headaches by pressing on a certain part of my hand and doing a deep -breathing exercise. It varies but I can walk miles every day. My wife and daughter now make me wear a watch with a button I can press so they can locate me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I often look after my granddaughter and her dog and I can keep up with them. A lot of people younger than me can't run at all. I don't fight in kung fu any more but I can still do the hits and kicks. My doctor said I was lucky but I told him it was my way of life not luck: people who are interested can look for my page on Facebook."

(L-R) - Lew, 58, wife Doreen, 44, and son Paul, 13.

Lew said he keeps fit with his martial arts and still enjoys all his food and drink comforts.