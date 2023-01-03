Meet the Doctor Who mad 9-year-old who has coded his very own light-up Dalek

Children have been making models out toilet roll holders and other household items for decades.

But nine-year-old Thomas Jennings from Northallerton has introduced a very modern twist into his creations.

Young Thomas, who first became fascinated with building things as a Duplo-obsessed toddler, is using coding and computer skills to bring his models to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas has made a metre tall model of Doctor Who’s most famous adversary, the Dalek from card board sheets, tubes, and domed coffee cup lids.

Thomas Jennings, 9 from Northallerton with his model of a Dalek from the DR Who TV series. Created made from card board sheets, tubes, and domed coffee cup lids the construction the model was then covered in papier-mâché before painting in his bedroom. Picture Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

After construction the model was covered in papier-mâché before painting – and then the final touch was added with fairy lights, rewired to flash in time with the famous Dalek phrase: “Exterminate.”

Using skills learnt at school, he wrote programming code before implanting a micro-bit small computer into the Dalek which controls the flashing of the lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother Samantha Jennings explained that it was during lockdown Thomas’s creative skills really stepped up.

She said: “He got really into modelling during lockdown because we couldn’t go anywhere or do anything, so it was all about doing your own thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made a model of London with cereal boxes, toilet rolls and things we had around the house for him to drive his toy cars around.”

Thomas then graduated to his Dalek model, as well as a replica of of Stevenson’s Rocket made from lolly sticks and a Pringles tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children get involved with technology from such a young age,” said Ms Jennings. “He’s been able to spend time with his dad to figure out how to rewire the fairy lights.

“I think it’s quite challenging for young people who are expected now to have technological skill and knowledge, but to have the imagination to make something out of a toilet roll is still important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a parent I feel strongly it’s important to have that knowledge, but that it’s also important to have good old-fashioned Pritt stick and scissors time.”

Thomas said: ““I love to make things because it’s a nice break from everything else, I think it’s really relaxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It kept me busy during lockdown, I like looking at the details in the things I make and learning about them. Like how pistons and wheels work. I am really proud of my models and I wanted to show them to people and show them they can make things too.

"Lots of people save me tubes, cardboard and unusual bits of plastic so I wanted to show everyone what I’ve done with the bits. I like making something from junk that would just go into the bin otherwise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad