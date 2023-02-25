Meet the golfers and club pros who saved a retired policeman's life when he collapsed on a course in Yorkshire

Four golfers – two of them club professionals – who saved a retired policeman’s life when he collapsed during a round have been honoured by the Royal Humane Society.

Ron Johnson, 71, was at the first hole at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate last September when he suffered a massive heart attack.

He was playing a round with Mark Hudson, who called 999 while another member, firefighter Gary Cawley, immediately began CPR. Club professional Rob Stansfield and his assistant Gareth Traynor raced to the green in a buggy with the club’s defibrillator on board.

All four men are now to receive a certificate of resuscitation from the Royal Humane Society, and Mr Johnson, from Knaresborough, has spoken about his recovery.

Ron Johnson, centre, returns to play at Oakdale Golf Club, Harrogate with his life savers Mark Hudson, Rob Stansfield, Gary Cawley and Gareth Traynor almost five months after he suffered a cardiac arrest

By the time an ambulance arrived 16 minutes later, their CPR efforts had had a crucial impact and Mr Johnson had a weak pulse and was breathing erratically. He was stabilised at Harrogate District Hospital before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where he spent six days in a coma. During his 16-day stay, he was fitted with a chest defibrillator and two stents.

Mr Cawley said: “It was an anxious wait before we finally got the positive news that Ron was stable in hospital. All involved had a massive sense of pride that we had helped to save Ron’s life and a few weeks ago it was a very emotional reunion to see him again having lunch at the golf club.”

Mr Hudson added: “When Ron collapsed, I immediately recognised the severity of the situation and my training in first aid and CPR seemed to instinctively kick in. At the time I felt calm and focused; it was not until we had a faint pulse and the paramedics asked us to stop, that the enormity of the last 15 minutes hit me.

“The rest of the day was a blur until later that evening when I received the news that Ron was stable in intensive care. At that point, a wave of emotions overtook me, and tears flowed uncontrollably. In the days that followed, an overwhelming sense of pride hit me. We all worked so well as a team on that day, and I am grateful to have been surrounded by such exceptional individuals”.

Ron Johnson, returned to play at Oakdale Golf Club, Harrogate five months after his life was saved by Gary Cawley, Gareth Traynor, Mark Hudson and Rob Stansfield after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the first green

Mr Traynor was only 26 at the time of the incident, while Mr Stansfield was so profoudly affected that for a while he was not able to play the first hole. Both had been trained in the use of the defibrillator and the club has now acquired a second one, which is located on the course itself. All staff now receive monthly CPR training.

Mr Stansfield said: “It seemed to take a lifetime but once we felt a pulse we were all totally overwhelmed and very emotional; it was such a feeling of joy at what we had achieved and it’s amazing to see Ron now fit and well again. It has left a lasting impression on me and for a while I was unable to play the first hole because of what happened there, but now I’m so proud of what we did. Seeing Ron walk back onto that golf course was a very special day for all of us.”

The Royal Humane Society said the men’s actions ‘were the difference between life and death’ for Mr Johnson, whose son Tony is a Yorkshire Post photographer.

He said: “Being able to walk back onto the golf course was a very emotional but satisfying experience for me. It’s difficult to put into words how much I owe to all those people who were involved, not only my friends from Oakdale, but all the paramedics, the medical staff in Harrogate and Leeds and of course all my family who played such a huge part in my recovery. Thank you seems inadequate for people who have saved your life.”

Ron Johnson is now back playing golf again

