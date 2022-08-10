Meet the green-fingered railway worker up for an award after transforming Yorkshire station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Loxton works as a retail supervisor for Northern at Bridlington station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But green-fingered Mr Loxton’s true passion is creating gardening and prize-winning floral arrangements on the platforms.

Visitors to the seaside resort have long been treated to hanging baskets and archway installations.

And Mr Loxton’s passion has been rewarded with a nomination for the Outstanding Personal Contribution category of the prestigious National Rail Awards – a scheme which recognises outstanding achievements across Great Britain.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “Andrew’s positive attitude is infectious and he spreads joy to both customers and colleagues alike.

“He takes great pride in his work and has really made his mark on Bridlington station – for which I know customers appreciate.”

Andrew Loxton works as a retail supervisor for Northern at Bridlington station.

Mr Loxton will find out if he has been successful at a ceremony in London on September 15.

The flowers are cultivated outside the station’s buffet – one of just three remaining traditional buffets of the kind in the UK.

Mr Loxton’s work took over from that of fellow railway worker Chris Hanson, who created the tradition of elaborate floral arrangements within the Victorian station.

Mr Hanson died in 2015.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.