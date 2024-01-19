Meet the six new lifesaving crew members of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has welcomed 6 new life-saving crew members to its critical care team for 2024.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has announced there will be an addition of six new crew members to their team – including five paramedics and a pilot.

The five highly skilled paramedics to their team, who join on secondment from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) for three years.

Also joining the operational team is Phil Larkins, a former military Pilot with nearly four decades of flying experience.

The expansion of the YAA crew comes just nine months after the introduction of eight Technical Crew Members (TCM) in March 2023.

The TCMs ensure the aircraft's maintenance and operational readiness, including daily engine flushes and essential pre-flight checks. Additionally, they perform the role of navigator during flights, sitting alongside the pilot.

Paul Holmes, Operations Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, stating, "We are delighted to welcome these highly-skilled paramedics to our YAA family.

"Their expertise and experience will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide critical care to those in need across Yorkshire. I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will all have on our life-saving operations.”

Phil Larkins, the new YAA pilot.

The six new crew members are:

Phil Larkins

Phil, from Doncaster, embarked on his aviation journey at a remarkably young age, achieving his private pilot's license at the age of 17, even before he got his driving license.

His aviation career has since encompassed various global experiences, commencing with his service in the Royal Navy, where he operated the Lynx from Frigates and Destroyers. Subsequently, he applied his expertise in the Royal New Zealand Navy, participating in an exchange tour in Australia.

After concluding his military tenure, Phil expanded his horizons by entering the realm of commercial aviation. His assignments have taken him to diverse regions, including the Middle East, Iran, Sudan, Libya, and most recently, Brunei, before returning to his origins in South Yorkshire.

Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus

Born in Balton, Stewart has made Yorkshire his home and has worked within paramedicine since 2014 and has worked with YAS since 2016.

In addition to his role with YAA, Stewart holds additional qualifications in advanced life support and trauma care due to his responsibilities as a member of a Motorsport medical response team at regular motorsport events.

Chris Gibbins

Chris, a native of Hull, contributes a substantial background in aviation expertise and a dedicated commitment to critical care to the YAA team.

He started his career as a paramedic in the early nineties with the Humberside Ambulance Service and initially served at Hull Central Ambulance Station. His professional journey evolved as he transitioned to the role of a Search and Rescue Helicopter Winchman Paramedic and Aircrewman with HM Coastguard. In this capacity, he engaged in demanding search and rescue missions within mountainous and maritime settings.

In June 2023, Chris made a full-time return to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, based at Hull West Ambulance Station, before joining the YAA crew.

Tom Chatwyn

Tom started his career as a paramedic in the early 2000s when he joined the London Ambulance Service.

Over the years, he has contributed his expertise to various services, gathering a wealth of experience along the way. Prior to his secondment to YAA, Tom served as a Clinical Educator within the Yorkshire Ambulance Service academy.

Max Mcquillan

Max, who resides in Otley with his one-eyed cat, started his career at Bradford Ambulance Station and later joined the hazardous area response team, establishing a robust foundation of paramedicine knowledge, ahead of his secondment to HEMS, where he actively contributes his expertise to the execution of the charity’s life-saving missions.

Leanne Davis

Before joining Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Leanne, from Rotherham, spent four years of her career as a paramedic at Doncaster Ambulance Station, having completed her studies at Sheffield Hallam University in 2019.